Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TWI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

TWI opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Titan International has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.77 million, a PE ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 43.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

