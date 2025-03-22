Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Earnings Estimates for ALX Oncology

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for ALX Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.97) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.21). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.76) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $4.00 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 5.5 %

ALXO opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $37.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 39,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.