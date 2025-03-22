Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases 9,944 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average is $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

