Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) and Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Head to Head Contrast

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) and Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Dividends

Ag Growth International pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Cargotec pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ag Growth International pays out 77.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cargotec pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ag Growth International and Cargotec”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ag Growth International N/A N/A N/A $1.80 13.37 Cargotec N/A N/A N/A $0.60 139.32

Profitability

Ag Growth International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cargotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ag Growth International and Cargotec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ag Growth International N/A N/A N/A Cargotec N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of Ag Growth International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Cargotec shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ag Growth International and Cargotec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ag Growth International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cargotec 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ag Growth International presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.99%. Given Ag Growth International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ag Growth International is more favorable than Cargotec.

Summary

Ag Growth International beats Cargotec on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems. It also provides portable handling equipment, such as augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and related accessories; permanent handling equipment, such as bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connectors. In addition, the company offers towers, catwalks, and ladders, as well as all-steel buildings; batch blenders, bulk scales, declining weight blenders, vertical blenders, micro-dosing systems, mixers, and milling equipment; and controllers, hazard monitoring, and monitoring and automation equipment. Its products are used in port facilities, inland grain terminals, corporate farms, fertilizer distribution sites, ethanol production, oilseed crushing, commercial feed mills, rice mills, and flour mills. The company serves farmers, agribusinesses, grain handlers, regional cooperatives, contractors, food and animal feed manufacturers, and fertilizer blenders and distributors. Ag Growth International Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Cargotec

(Get Free Report)

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services in Finland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries. Its Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry. Its product portfolio includes straddle and shuttle carriers, reach stackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks; maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, equipment modernization services, and digital solutions; and Bromma spreaders. The company’s Hiab segment provides load handling equipment under the HIAB, EFFER, and ARGOS brands; forestry and recycling cranes under the LOGLIFT and JONSERED brands; truck mounted forklifts under the MOFFETT and PRINCETON brands; skip loaders and hook lifts under the MULTILIFT brand; tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands; ProCare services; HiVision crane operating systems; and HiConnect platform. Its MacGregor segment offers maritime cargo and load handling products, services, and solutions. Cargotec Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.