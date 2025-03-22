CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.53.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,609,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,244 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,566 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,695,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

