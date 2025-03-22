Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
CPF opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $728.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
