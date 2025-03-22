CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$178.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on CGI from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

GIB.A stock opened at C$141.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$159.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$157.10. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$132.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

