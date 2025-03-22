Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 1,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Chalice Mining Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Chalice Mining Company Profile

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. The company has interest in the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

