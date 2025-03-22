Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 109.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of COYA stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Coya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $111.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coya Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

