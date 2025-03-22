Comparing Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Femto Technologies (NASDAQ:FMTO)

Femto Technologies (NASDAQ:FMTO – Get Free Report) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Femto Technologies and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femto Technologies N/A N/A N/A Commvault Systems 18.14% 28.69% 8.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Femto Technologies and Commvault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femto Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Commvault Systems 0 5 5 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Commvault Systems has a consensus price target of $156.44, indicating a potential downside of 3.14%. Given Commvault Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commvault Systems is more favorable than Femto Technologies.

93.5% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Femto Technologies and Commvault Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femto Technologies $1.02 million 1.03 -$13.70 million N/A N/A Commvault Systems $943.87 million 7.53 $168.91 million $3.81 42.39

Commvault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Femto Technologies.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats Femto Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femto Technologies

Femto Technologies, Inc. develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

