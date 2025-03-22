Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 19,028 Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of USCB Financial worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in USCB Financial by 129.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in USCB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in USCB Financial by 228.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in USCB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in USCB Financial by 57.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Price Performance

Shares of USCB Financial stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.64. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

USCB Financial Increases Dividend

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from USCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

About USCB Financial

(Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.