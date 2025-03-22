Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,178 Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of CPI Card Group worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 182.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 251.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on CPI Card Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CPI Card Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ PMTS opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. CPI Card Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $35.19.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

