Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 5,587 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $50.94 on Friday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $62.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a market cap of $345.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 21.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

