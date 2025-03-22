Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 95,000 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,504,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,122,000 after buying an additional 782,338 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,646,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after buying an additional 42,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 951,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SunOpta by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 290,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 698,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $149,758. The trade was a 23.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SunOpta Stock Performance
Shares of STKL opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $623.84 million, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $8.11.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
