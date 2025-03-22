Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Horace Mann Educators worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 60.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 34.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,513,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $560,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 49.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HMN opened at $41.12 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.45%.

HMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,324 shares in the company, valued at $10,998,887.88. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $108,060.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,262.72. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $415,140. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

