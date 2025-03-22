Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,468 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $339,217.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,453,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,253.48. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 3.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.25.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.