Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,995 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of FS Bancorp worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSBW. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $37.11 on Friday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.12). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.97%. Analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

