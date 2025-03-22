Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $761,000 in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Vermilion Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Amundi grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -163.64%.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.