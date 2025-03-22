Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $877,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.7 %

KNSL stock opened at $471.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.46. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.12 and a 52 week high of $536.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

