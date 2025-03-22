Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $899,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.
Oshkosh Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oshkosh Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oshkosh
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.