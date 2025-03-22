Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 65,743 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 547.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in NU by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in NU by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NU. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

NYSE NU opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

