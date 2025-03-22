Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,733 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,733 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lifeway Foods were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 451.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.00. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 7.23%.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,251,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,075,643.66. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 985,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,395.83. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,034 shares of company stock worth $3,261,817 in the last three months. 18.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

