Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,759 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,759 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 87,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 63,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after buying an additional 143,452 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 308,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 205,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REZI opened at $17.85 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

