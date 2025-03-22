Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,504 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHT stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.01 million, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.84. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.51%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

