Contrasting Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) & Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Flagstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares 14.06% 10.93% 1.04% Flagstar Financial -17.16% -10.72% -0.76%

Risk and Volatility

Third Coast Bancshares has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Financial has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $170.48 million 2.70 $47.67 million $2.77 12.06 Flagstar Financial $2.58 billion 1.95 -$1.09 billion ($3.69) -3.29

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Flagstar Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Third Coast Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flagstar Financial. Flagstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Third Coast Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Third Coast Bancshares and Flagstar Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 Flagstar Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.53%. Flagstar Financial has a consensus price target of $12.90, suggesting a potential upside of 6.17%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Flagstar Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Flagstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Flagstar Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Third Coast Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $16.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 50.5%. Flagstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Third Coast Bancshares pays out 609.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Flagstar Financial pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares beats Flagstar Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, guaranteed loans, auto finance, letters of credit, commercial and residential real estate, and construction, development, and other loans. In addition, the company provides retail and commercial online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, mortgage, treasury management solutions, merchant card services, and customer digital solutions, as well as debit and credit cards. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; one-to-four family loans; specialty finance loans and leases; warehouse loans; and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, boat and recreational vehicle indirect lending, point of sale consumer loans, and other consumer loans, including overdraft loans. The company offers cash management products; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and online banking, mobile banking, and bank-by-phone services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations. The company was formerly known as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Flagstar Financial, Inc. in October 2024. Flagstar Financial, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York.

