Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %
Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,605 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,851,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,552,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cross Country Healthcare
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.