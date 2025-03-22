Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $14.94 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $490.23 million, a PE ratio of -298.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,605 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,851,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,552,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

