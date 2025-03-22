CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 457.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,703 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of CS Disco worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CS Disco by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 101,391 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CS Disco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 954,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 80,496 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CS Disco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,790,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CS Disco by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in CS Disco by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAW opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. CS Disco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $8.57.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 13,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $68,227.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 865,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,465.67. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $118,818 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

