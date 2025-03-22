Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Dana Price Performance

NYSE DAN opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.42. Dana has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Dana’s payout ratio is -102.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Dana by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,832,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 936,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth $9,498,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 687,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

