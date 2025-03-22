DDD Partners LLC Has $17.48 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DDD Partners LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 26.7% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 46.7% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

