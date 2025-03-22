Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Domo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. Domo has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,224.33. This represents a 8.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Domo in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

