Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $9,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $645,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,770.56. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,303 shares of company stock worth $3,715,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $70.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

