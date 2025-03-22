Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESBA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

