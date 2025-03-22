Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Empire State Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $101,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $602,629.77. This represents a 14.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 819.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.