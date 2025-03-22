EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE ENLC opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20,947.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

