Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Enservco stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.79. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Enservco Company Profile
