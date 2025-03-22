Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco Price Performance

Enservco stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.79. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enservco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.