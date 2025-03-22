Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $275.02 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Enstar Group

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.