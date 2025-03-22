Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.00.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EIF

Insider Activity

Exchange Income Price Performance

In other Exchange Income news, Director Michael Pyle purchased 4,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.26 per share, with a total value of C$201,052.00. Also, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$49.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,087.97. Insiders purchased a total of 5,366 shares of company stock valued at $269,503 in the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$50.76 on Friday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$43.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.80.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.