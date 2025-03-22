Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of EIF stock opened at C$50.76 on Friday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$43.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.80.
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
