Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 221.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,187.76. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. The trade was a 77.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,530 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSP. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $257.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.28 and a 200-day moving average of $191.32.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.