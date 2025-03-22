Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,480,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,883,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,221,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,791,000 after purchasing an additional 549,812 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,951,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 468,190 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 697.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 350,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 306,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt acquired 1,200 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.73.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

