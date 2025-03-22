Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Toast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Toast by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Toast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Toast by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Toast by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,516.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,499,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,865.16. This represents a 29.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

