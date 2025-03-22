Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Atyr PHARMA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atyr PHARMA by 52.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATYR shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atyr PHARMA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATYR opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. Atyr PHARMA INC has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Atyr PHARMA INC will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Atyr PHARMA

(Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atyr PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atyr PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.