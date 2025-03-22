Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UCB shares. Raymond James raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $49,963.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,902.72. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCB opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.90. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

