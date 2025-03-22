Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ARM alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ARM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of ARM by 150.1% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $8,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ARM by 89.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.75 and a 200 day moving average of $140.75. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.