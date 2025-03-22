Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

