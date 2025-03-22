Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 197.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in National Grid by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NGG stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.21.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

