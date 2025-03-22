Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 205 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,780,000 after acquiring an additional 181,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 153.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 69,573 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,414.8% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 59,549 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,757,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWP opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $139.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

