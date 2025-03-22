Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 337 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $103.44 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -161.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

