Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 387 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $51.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

