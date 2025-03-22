Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 417 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in BOX by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,405,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $30.35 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $193,980.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,265,907.97. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $148,808.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 132,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,935.46. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,374 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

