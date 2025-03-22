Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Hologic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 29.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $61.47 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

